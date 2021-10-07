Advertisement

Contractor of I-395 overpass in Brewer facing $25,000 fine in connection with 2020 on-site accident

Last October, two workers were injured after they fell about 20 feet onto the highway when a wooden structure they were standing on collapsed.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The contractor that built the new I-395 overpass on Wilson Street in Brewer is facing a fine of 25-thousand dollars after an accident at the site last year.

Wyman and Simpson is based out of Richmond and was contracted to do the work for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Occupational Health and Safety Administration had proposed a larger fine, but Wyman and Simpson contested the findings and has taken steps to eliminate some of the hazards OSHA identified.

Last October, two workers were injured after they fell about 20 feet onto the highway when a wooden structure they were standing on collapsed.

The bridge opened in July.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
29 more Mainers have died with coronavirus.
Maine CDC says review of vital records show 29 more COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

Augusta woman facing chrages after crash in Brunswick Tuesday night
Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say
Mt. Kineo, Maine
Roger Currier’s memory remains alive on, above Moosehead Lake
Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools
COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Maine jail