Contractor of I-395 overpass in Brewer facing $25,000 fine in connection with 2020 on-site accident

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The contractor that built the new I-395 overpass on Wilson Street in Brewer is facing a fine of 25-thousand dollars after an accident at the site last year.

Wyman and Simpson is based out of Richmond and was contracted to do the work for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Occupational Health and Safety Administration had proposed a larger fine, but Wyman and Simpson contested the findings and has taken steps to eliminate some of the hazards OSHA identified.

Last October, two workers were injured after they fell about 20 feet onto the highway when a wooden structure they were standing on collapsed.

The bridge opened in July.

