Colby College receives $10 million grant for agricultural research

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College received a $10 million federal grant for sustainable agriculture research Wednesday.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced the grant, which came courtesy of the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program.

The grant will fund a research project at Colby aimed at making dairy and algae production more efficient by reducing greenhouse gases, ammonia emissions and recycling nutrients.

14 other collegiate programs nationwide also received funding.

Congresswoman Pingree said, in part:

“Sustainable agriculture is a key component of fighting the climate crisis... Colby College’s innovative research will tackle the very real and present dangers of climate change and fuel practical, efficient farming practices.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.