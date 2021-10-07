Advertisement

Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

More than a half-dozen other Penobscot County schools report outbreaks of 20+ cases
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the past 30 days, 113 Maine schools have experienced a coronavirus outbreak. Over that same time period, schools statewide have reported 2,910 cases.

According to the Maine Department of Education, the largest active outbreak is at the Brewer Community School. That involves 45 cases.

There’s another outbreak at Brewer High School with 14 cases there.

A number of other schools in Penobscot County are reporting outbreaks of 20 or more cases.

They include Bangor High School, Hampden Academy, Hermon High School and Middle School, Nokomis Regional Middle School, Ridge View Community school in Dexter, and Dexter Regional High School.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
29 more Mainers have died with coronavirus.
Maine CDC says review of vital records show 29 more COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

The contractor that built the new I-395 overpass on Wilson Street in Brewer is facing a fine of...
Contractor of I-395 overpass in Brewer facing $25,000 fine in connection with 2020 on-site accident
COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Maine jail
Students and staff at Fairmount School in Bangor were evacuated Friday afternoon after school...
School safety officials react to recent threats made at Maine schools
Maine health officials fight against vaccine misinformation.
State officials fight misinformation on COVID vaccines