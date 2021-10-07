Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the past 30 days, 113 Maine schools have experienced a coronavirus outbreak. Over that same time period, schools statewide have reported 2,910 cases.

According to the Maine Department of Education, the largest active outbreak is at the Brewer Community School. That involves 45 cases.

There’s another outbreak at Brewer High School with 14 cases there.

A number of other schools in Penobscot County are reporting outbreaks of 20 or more cases.

They include Bangor High School, Hampden Academy, Hermon High School and Middle School, Nokomis Regional Middle School, Ridge View Community school in Dexter, and Dexter Regional High School.

