Beautiful fall day

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to sit over the area. Above average temperatures are expected today with sunny skies. Many inland locations will reach the low 70s. Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight, but areas of fog may also develop.

A backdoor cold front will move through the region from north to south on Friday. Conditions should remain dry as the front passes, but afternoon temperatures will be a little cooler. Friday night, temperatures will likely drop below freezing across northern Maine and lead to widespread frost early Saturday morning.

High pressure will settle back into behind the front for a cooler weekend. This system will remain in place into next week. Temperatures will begin to rise early next week and showers chances will begin to increase as well.

TODAY:  Sunny. Highs 66-74°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows 43-51°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 60-68°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

