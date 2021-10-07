Annual MDI flu vaccine clinic starts this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual MDI Hospital Flu Shot clinics start this week.

Every year in October the hospital offers flu shots around the area.

They’ll be administered Tuesdays and Thursdays to anyone on Mainecare or Medicare.

Hospital officials says the flu shares many of the same symptoms as COVID, and the COVID vaccine won’t protect you from the flu.

“It’s important to protect yourself also from seasonal influenzas well, so flu shot season is upon us. ‘Tis the season where we spend a lot of time indoors, and it’s important,” said Community Health Ed., of MDI Hospital, Mary Parham.

The flu shot clinics are not limited to MDI residents.

For a full schedule of the clinics, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.