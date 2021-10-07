Advertisement

Annual MDI flu vaccine clinic starts this week

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual MDI Hospital Flu Shot clinics start this week.

Every year in October the hospital offers flu shots around the area.

They’ll be administered Tuesdays and Thursdays to anyone on Mainecare or Medicare.

Hospital officials says the flu shares many of the same symptoms as COVID, and the COVID vaccine won’t protect you from the flu.

“It’s important to protect yourself also from seasonal influenzas well, so flu shot season is upon us. ‘Tis the season where we spend a lot of time indoors, and it’s important,” said Community Health Ed., of MDI Hospital, Mary Parham.

The flu shot clinics are not limited to MDI residents.

For a full schedule of the clinics, visit their website.

