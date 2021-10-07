Advertisement

684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

1,753,757 total COVID-19 vaccines administered in Maine, to date
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates in Maine
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 684 new cases of coronavirus.

Another Mainer died with the virus.

65.63% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

5,278 new COVID-19 vaccines were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,874 of those are booster shots.

Penobscot County has the largest increase in cases. There are 247 cases reported there. 181 in Kennebec County.

At last report, 166 people are hospitalized with the virus.

51 are in critical care and 21 are on a ventilator.

