Advertisement

Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The woman convicted of killing her fiancé's four year old granddaughter in Wiscasset is asking a judge for a new sentence.

Shawna Gatto is serving 50 years for the murder of Kendall Chick in 2017.

At a post conviction hearing today, the Bangor Daily News reports Gatto testified she didn’t fully understand her plea options before the trial and blames her attorneys for that.

Gatto pleaded not guilty but would now like to change that plea to no contest and be resentenced.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges a jury could find her guilty based on the evidence.

Her new attorney says a no contest plea usually brings a lesser sentence since the person accepts some responsibility for what happened.

One of her trial attorneys told the judge today they did in fact discuss a nocontest plea with Gatto, but she wanted to go to trial.

More written documents will be submitted to the court before the judge makes a decision on the post conviction review.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare

Latest News

The plan features a new ice arena.
Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan
The change lets marijuana retailers closer to safe zones.
Waterville changes marijuana ordinance to accommodate business owner
Gerald Talbot was the first Black legislator in Maine.
Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
A gavel.
Seal Cove Man pleads guilty to child pornography