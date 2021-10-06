Advertisement

Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville City Council meeting closed Tuesday with a presentation for a $1.9 million plan that would move, renovate, and build new recreational spaces in town.

The plan involves the construction of a brand-new ice arena on North Street where there are currently soccer fields.

Those fields would be moved to the Pine Ridge Recreation Area.

The plan also includes new equipment for Green Street Park and other existing facilities, like basketball and tennis courts, plus improvements like parking and lighting.

Supporters say the new facilities are much-needed and will generate more interest and revenue, while those against mainly focused on the cost of the project.

”It’s not just an ice arena,” said AYCC board member Erik Nadeau. “This is a city-wide project now that I think is going to benefit a lot more kids, and really I think that is the most important thing.”

“This project went from almost $0 costing us, to $1.9 million,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Rick Foss.

Only a presentation and discussion were held Tuesday. The project will be voted on at a future City Council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare

Latest News

The change lets marijuana retailers closer to safe zones.
Waterville changes marijuana ordinance to accommodate business owner
Gerald Talbot was the first Black legislator in Maine.
Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
A gavel.
Seal Cove Man pleads guilty to child pornography
Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence
Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence