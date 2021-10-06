Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville City Council meeting closed Tuesday with a presentation for a $1.9 million plan that would move, renovate, and build new recreational spaces in town.

The plan involves the construction of a brand-new ice arena on North Street where there are currently soccer fields.

Those fields would be moved to the Pine Ridge Recreation Area.

The plan also includes new equipment for Green Street Park and other existing facilities, like basketball and tennis courts, plus improvements like parking and lighting.

Supporters say the new facilities are much-needed and will generate more interest and revenue, while those against mainly focused on the cost of the project.

”It’s not just an ice arena,” said AYCC board member Erik Nadeau. “This is a city-wide project now that I think is going to benefit a lot more kids, and really I think that is the most important thing.”

“This project went from almost $0 costing us, to $1.9 million,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Rick Foss.

Only a presentation and discussion were held Tuesday. The project will be voted on at a future City Council meeting.

