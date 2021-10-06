U.S. Labor Sec. Marty Walsh visits with Maine leaders in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh met with Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills on the campus of Bowdoin College Tuesday.

Walsh was in Brunswick to discuss the state’s WorkShare program alongside business and labor leaders.

WorkShare is a program through the state’s Department of Labor intended to prevent layoffs.

Struggling businesses volunteer to temporarily cut employee hours and workers, in turn, are able to collect partial unemployment benefits while maintaining work benefits such as health insurance.

The Maine DOL says the program has seen meaningful expansion during the pandemic.

After being adopted in 2011, Maine labor leaders say only one or two businesses participated annually.

The Maine DOL says between March 2020 and September 2021, 246 businesses signed. preventing more than 3,044 layoffs.

The agency says 5,029 Maine workers had their hours reduced while collecting partial unemployment benefits.

“When you have a program that works like the WorkShare program you keep people in those industries because you made it work for them,” Walsh said.

Maine Republicans were critical of both Mills and Walsh.

The state GOP called attention to issues with the state’s unemployment system during the pandemic.

In April 2020, tens of thousands of Mainers had their unemployment benefits delayed due to, what the Maine DOL called “unprecedented” volume of claims.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.