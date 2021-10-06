Advertisement

University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings to leave post

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) — University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings announced Tuesday that he plans to step down at the end of the academic year next June.

Cummings last day as USM president will be June 30, 2022. He has served as university president for the past seven years.

Cummings said he hopes to return to USM faculty as a professor of public policy and educational leadership. The move must be approved by the USM Board of Trustees.

“Together, we have accomplished what we promised. We have restored USM to a thriving University that serves Maine and beyond. I am proud of the faculty, staff and thousands of supporting members of the USM community who work tenaciously on behalf of our students and the institution,” Cummings said in a statement.

Before serving as USM president, he served one year as the president of the University of Maine at Augusta.

