Two rescues took place simultaneously, miles apart at Mount Katahdin Monday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Monday afternoon, two people had to be rescued at the same time on Mt. Katahdin.

Officials say the first rescue involved a 36-year-old woman from Georgia that was dealing with an unstable lower body injury on Abol Trail.

The woman was taken off the mountain by helicopter.

The second rescue involved a 35-year-old man from Portland who slipped and fell in between two large rocks on the Dudley Trail.

We’re told the man dislocated his shoulder during the fall and remained trapped for hours until his hiking partner alerted officials.

After the helicopter team unloaded the woman from Georgia, officials flew to the man’s location on the Dudley Trail.

The team was able to get the man into the helicopter and off the mountain.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

