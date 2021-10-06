Threat closes schools in Orono; students to return Thursday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Schools will be open, again, Thursday in Orono after a threat prompted administrators to cancel in-person classes and events Wednesday.

Superintendent Meredith Higgins said in a message to parents the threat was written on a stall in the girls’ bathroom, across from the middle and high school cafeteria.

Higgins says the threat was similar to what has been happening at other schools recently.

She didn’t go into details but said given the “serious nature” of the threat, the school buildings were closed.

An investigation is ongoing and Orono Police will increase their presence on campus Thursday.

Last week, Old Town High School closed because of a threat.

Fairmount School in Bangor was also evacuated on Friday after school officials discovered a written threat in the building.

A disturbing Snapchat post last week also prompted Portland High School and all schools in MSAD 6 in the Standish area to cancel classes, too.

