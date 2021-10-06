Advertisement

Sunny and warm today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has settled over the region and will remain through Thursday. Above average temperatures are expected today with sunny skies. Many inland locations will reach the low 70s. Clear skies overnight mean that some areas, particularly across northern Maine, could see lows drop into the 30s once again. Areas of fog may also develop overnight. Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer.

A backdoor cold front will move through the region from north to south on Friday. Conditions should remain dry. High pressure will settle back into behind the front for a cooler weekend.

TODAY:  Sunny. Highs 64-72°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere.  Light northwest wind.

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog then sunny. Highs 67-73°. West wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Winds becoming northeast 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers late. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

