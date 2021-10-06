Advertisement

State officials work on plan to develop Moosehead region

Planning underway to develop Moosehead region
Planning underway to develop Moosehead region(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Over the course of the pandemic there has been a discovery made that people, some near, but mostly far, never knew about...

The Moosehead region of Maine is a great place to visit..

There are now efforts underway to expand on what can happen in that neck of the woods to get even more people to come.

The goal is also to maintain what makes it what it is.

Wednesday morning, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry hosted a virtual meeting of it’s Land Use Planning Commission.

The commission has been gathering information about how to best develop the area.

It’s still early in the process, but there are a few different considerations that center around zoning changes and development policy....

“One general idea that keeps coming up over and over from many different people, is that future development should be located near the existing development centers of Greenville and Rockwood in order to maintain the character of the rest of the region,” said Naomi Kirk-Lawlor, Senior Planner, Land Use Planning Commission. “And that’s an idea that’s compatible with the central principles guiding development.”

From here the commission plans to hold an in-person meeting in the Greenville area next spring to discuss a draft proposal.

After that a formal public meeting will be set for summer where people can provide further input.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation

Latest News

Machias Savings Bank
Machias Savings Bank in Bangor, Brewer collecting donations for ‘Furry Friends Food Bank’
Holden Police Chief Chris Greely hands out teddy bears.
Holden Police Department surprises second graders with teddy bears
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
EMCC
Maine community colleges announce $60 million investment in workforce training