State officials work on plan to develop Moosehead region

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Over the course of the pandemic there has been a discovery made that people, some near, but mostly far, never knew about...

The Moosehead region of Maine is a great place to visit..

There are now efforts underway to expand on what can happen in that neck of the woods to get even more people to come.

The goal is also to maintain what makes it what it is.

Wednesday morning, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry hosted a virtual meeting of it’s Land Use Planning Commission.

The commission has been gathering information about how to best develop the area.

It’s still early in the process, but there are a few different considerations that center around zoning changes and development policy....

“One general idea that keeps coming up over and over from many different people, is that future development should be located near the existing development centers of Greenville and Rockwood in order to maintain the character of the rest of the region,” said Naomi Kirk-Lawlor, Senior Planner, Land Use Planning Commission. “And that’s an idea that’s compatible with the central principles guiding development.”

From here the commission plans to hold an in-person meeting in the Greenville area next spring to discuss a draft proposal.

After that a formal public meeting will be set for summer where people can provide further input.

