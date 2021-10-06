Senate confirms McElwee as Maine’s top federal prosecutor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed federal prosecutor Darcie McElwee to serve as U.S. attorney for Maine.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who shares a hometown of Caribou with McElwee, spoke in support on the Senate floor.

The nomination was confirmed on a voice vote Tuesday evening.

McElwee takes a job formerly held by Halsey Frank, a Trump appointee.

Frank stepped aside to make way for appointments by the Biden administration.

