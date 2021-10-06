Seal Cove Man pleads guilty to child pornography

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Seal Cove Man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

28-year-old Keegan Richards appeared Monday in federal court in Bangor.

According to court records, in July of last year Richards went into private group chat on the internet and began communicating with an FBI undercover agent.

Richardson confirmed that he had access to a young girl and shared multiple sexually explicit images of her with the agent.

Investigators say they also found several similar illegal photos on his phone.

