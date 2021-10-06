Advertisement

Seal Cove Man pleads guilty to child pornography

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Seal Cove Man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

28-year-old Keegan Richards appeared Monday in federal court in Bangor.

According to court records, in July of last year Richards went into private group chat on the internet and began communicating with an FBI undercover agent.

Richardson confirmed that he had access to a young girl and shared multiple sexually explicit images of her with the agent.

Investigators say they also found several similar illegal photos on his phone.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare

Latest News

The plan features a new ice arena.
Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan
The change lets marijuana retailers closer to safe zones.
Waterville changes marijuana ordinance to accommodate business owner
Gerald Talbot was the first Black legislator in Maine.
Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence
Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence