Partners for Peace observing Domestic Violence Advocacy Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traditionally, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. At Partners for Peace, they’re calling it Domestic Violence Advocacy Month.

The Maine-based non-profit says everyone has a right to feel safe in their homes and relationships.

They’re using this month to highlight all the ways the community can advocate for survivors of domestic violence. While there’s no playbook on how to do that, there is a simple first step we can all take.

“One great way to advocate for survivors of domestic violence is to listen to them and to listen to their needs and to what it is that they think is going to help keep them safe,” said Casey Faulkingham, Director of Development & Engagement at Partners for Peace. “Safety looks many different ways to different survivors, so what we’re hoping to do on social media and outdoor events is to highlight how safety can look different from person to person.”

There are a number of events planned for October. For information on those events, visit Partners for Peace’s website by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Partners for Peace has a helpline available 24-7. That number is 1-800-863-9909.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.