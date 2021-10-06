Maine State Police launch “Pink Patch Initiative”

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Maine State Police and the Maine State Troopers Foundation are teaming up once again in the fight against breast cancer.

“For the month of October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this year we’ve commissioned two limited edition cruisers with pink graphics that we hope will serve as a reminder of the importance of this month and the impact of breast cancer and other types of cancers on many families,” said Col. John Cote, Chief of the Maine State Police.

Maine State Police and MSTF kicked off their 2021 Pink Patch Initiative Wednesday.

The Maine State Troopers Foundation will be selling pink patches for $10, plus a $1 shipping or processing fee.

Detectives Abbe Chabot and Lauren Edstrom have the honor of driving the cruisers in October.

“My hope is that they feel supported and that they understand that troopers do a lot more than criminal and traffic work and that we are part of the community and want to move forward and offer them support in a very overt and public way,” said Chabot.

This years Pink Patch Initiative will raise money for two Maine based non-profits’ to raise awareness for breast cancer. This years non profits are Pink Aroostook by Cary Medical Center in Caribou and Sarah’s House of Maine in Holden.

“We are able to do what we do and provide that place of hope and healing because of fundraisers like this,” said Delores Landry, Executive Director of Sarah’s House of Maine.

Sarah’s House of Maine is celebrating its 7th year anniversary.

Since 2014, they’ve been a place of hope and healing to more than 450 cancer patients and their caregivers from 15 out of Maine’s 16 counties.

“When they’re in the middle of a cancer diagnosis it is overwhelming so for us to be able to take the lodging piece away is so important to guests,” said Landry.

The patches will be on sale at every field troop office as well as through the Maine State Troopers Foundation website.

At the end of the month, the hope is to cut both non-profits a fairly large check to help them in their efforts.

“This is such a huge project statewide and it’s going to go far beyond what we normally are able to target. So, beyond just the money, which is absolutely important, it raises awareness that we would not get otherwise,” said Landry.

Anyone who would like to purchase a Pink Patch, they are $10, plus a $1 shipping or processing fee. You can make a check payable to the Maine State Troopers Foundation and mail them to Sgt. Aaron Turcotte, RE: Pink Patch Project, 198 Maine Ave, Bangor, ME 04401. Make sure to include a mailing address with your correspondence.

