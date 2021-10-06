Advertisement

Maine runners preparing for Boston Marathon

Race is set for Monday
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers are set to run in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Race is set for Monday
Race is set for Monday(WABI)

Brunswick’s Bradford Eslin has even taken on ultra-marathons, and he said the sport gives athletes a unique challenge.

“It gets addicting. Setting goals, working towards things, a marathon, they tend to push you to limits that you’re not used to pushing yourself to. When you do something like that, it’s pretty rewarding. It gives you self-fulfillment that not a lot of things can do,” said Eslin.

Waterville’s Ron Peck said being a part of the Boston Marathon is a special experience, including running in the same event as Olympians.

“You really feel a sense of history and occasion when you’re running it. It’s also about the only time you have thousands of people cheering you on,” said Peck.

152 Maine runners are in this year’s entrant database.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation

Latest News

Hazing investigation update
Brunswick football season ends after hazing investigation update
She broke a record that stood since 2003.
Bucksport’s Ella Hosford breaks school scoring record
The coach says Barr seems to be a more common name in the East than the Midwest.
Maine men’s hockey coach and TV5 sports director share same name
Black Bears to face Top 20 Mavericks
Maine men’s hockey traveling to Omaha