Maine runners preparing for Boston Marathon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers are set to run in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Brunswick’s Bradford Eslin has even taken on ultra-marathons, and he said the sport gives athletes a unique challenge.

“It gets addicting. Setting goals, working towards things, a marathon, they tend to push you to limits that you’re not used to pushing yourself to. When you do something like that, it’s pretty rewarding. It gives you self-fulfillment that not a lot of things can do,” said Eslin.

Waterville’s Ron Peck said being a part of the Boston Marathon is a special experience, including running in the same event as Olympians.

“You really feel a sense of history and occasion when you’re running it. It’s also about the only time you have thousands of people cheering you on,” said Peck.

152 Maine runners are in this year’s entrant database.

