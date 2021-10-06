Advertisement

The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at community colleges

EMCC
EMCC(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at Maine’s community colleges.

Through a $15.5 million dollar grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, and $35 million in federal funds from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the system is building an entirely virtual center that will put all workforce development tools together in one place.

Called The Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, the system will be able to provide low or no-cost training for 24,000 under and unemployed people over the next four years.

That’s good news for fields that need health care workers, clean energy workers, trade workers, manufacturing employees, educators, and computer technicians.

”Together, these investments will transform our workforce development efforts in an ongoing cycle of advancement through learning, and it’s coming at a time when we’re seeing incredible change in the employment landscape,” said David Daigler, Maine Community College System.

For more information on the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, visit MCCS.ME.edu

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

U.S. Labor Sec. Marty Walsh
U.S. Labor Sec. Marty Walsh visits with Maine leaders in Brunswick
Sunny and warm
Monday, May 27, 2019 photo shows a view from Coburn Mountain near Jackman, Maine, where Central...
Fundraising shows ‘No’ side leading in Question 1 money race
The plan features a new ice arena.
Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan