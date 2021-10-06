The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at community colleges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at Maine’s community colleges.

Through a $15.5 million dollar grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, and $35 million in federal funds from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the system is building an entirely virtual center that will put all workforce development tools together in one place.

Called The Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, the system will be able to provide low or no-cost training for 24,000 under and unemployed people over the next four years.

That’s good news for fields that need health care workers, clean energy workers, trade workers, manufacturing employees, educators, and computer technicians.

”Together, these investments will transform our workforce development efforts in an ongoing cycle of advancement through learning, and it’s coming at a time when we’re seeing incredible change in the employment landscape,” said David Daigler, Maine Community College System.

For more information on the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, visit MCCS.ME.edu

