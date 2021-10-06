Maine CDC says review of vital records show 29 more COVID-19 related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 29 more Mainers have died with coronavirus.

Those are the latest numbers, some of which come from a review of vital records by the Maine CDC.

Officials tell TV5 IT work on Wednesday delayed reporting of all the state’s numbers.

12 of the people who passed away lived in Penobscot County.

There were 4 deaths reported in Kennebec and Aroostook Counties.

State health officials report an additional 836 cases in the state.

Over 5,200 new COVID-19 vaccines were administered since Tuesday.

More than 3,300 of those were booster shots.

Penobscot County has the largest increase in cases.

There are 147 cases reported there.

146 in Kennebec County.

Cumberland County reports 139 new cases.

At last report, 166 people are hospitalized with the virus.

51 are in critical care and 21 are on a ventilator.

