Machias Savings Bank in Bangor, Brewer collecting donations for ‘Furry Friends Food Bank’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All throughout October, you can help local pets in need.

Machias Savings Bank is collecting donations at their Bangor and Brewer locations for the “Furry Friends Food Bank”.

It’s run by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging and passes out pet food to low income adults over the age of 60.

Furry Friends serves almost 400 pet owners and distributes roughly 13,000 pounds of pet food and litter every month.

Kelly Adams says Furry Friends depends a lot on support from the community.

”We see the same amount of donations since the pandemic started, however, we have served more individuals, so we rely heavily on people donating food, the community doing fundraisers and also Green Acres kennels who does a huge fundraiser for us annually,” said Adams, Supplement Food Program manager.

Furry Friends is asking for donations of wet and dry dog and cat food and cat litter.

You can drop of donations at Machias Savings Bank on Hammond Street in Bangor and Wilson Street in Brewer.

