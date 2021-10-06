KVCAP holding drive-thru food and fun event Wednesday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine organization is holdings its first community-wide event since the start of the pandemic.

From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is putting on a food and fun drive-thru.

Families can get local resource information, free children’s books and food cards worth $30 dollars.

150 resource bags and food cards are being given out at three locations across Waterville, Skowhegan, and Augusta.

This is the only large event planned for KVCAP for awhile, but they say there still is a great need out there.

“There are a lot of people who have really struggled with this pandemic and this is one way we can give back to our community and help the people who need just a little extra assistance,” said Andrea Pasco of KVCAP.

If you would like to donate to KVCAP or are in need of services you can reach out by phone at 1-800-542-8227.

