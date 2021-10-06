Advertisement

KVCAP holding drive-thru food and fun event Wednesday

KVCAP
KVCAP(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine organization is holdings its first community-wide event since the start of the pandemic.

From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is putting on a food and fun drive-thru.

Families can get local resource information, free children’s books and food cards worth $30 dollars.

150 resource bags and food cards are being given out at three locations across Waterville, Skowhegan, and Augusta.

This is the only large event planned for KVCAP for awhile, but they say there still is a great need out there.

“There are a lot of people who have really struggled with this pandemic and this is one way we can give back to our community and help the people who need just a little extra assistance,” said Andrea Pasco of KVCAP.

If you would like to donate to KVCAP or are in need of services you can reach out by phone at 1-800-542-8227.

You can also donate here.

Join us this afternoon! Our Food & Fun Drive-Thru Event is happening today from 4pm to 6pm! The weatherman said today's...

Posted by Kennebec Valley Community Action Program on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

