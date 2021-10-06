As it nears it’s end, Bar Harbor’s fall tourist season shows no signs of slowing down

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall tourist season in Bar Harbor has reached the half-way point, with a long holiday weekend just a couple of days away. But even though winter is right around the corner, business owners in town aren’t slowing down yet.

Bar Harbor hasn’t changed much since this time last year. There are still staffing and housing shortages, no cruise ship business, and there are still plenty of visitors from away. But as another fall tourist season continues during a pandemic, what’s different this year is having a better idea of what to expect.

“You plan to be busy no matter what, in general,” said Stephen Leiser of Galyn’s Restaurant. “I think the big thing was having gone through last season with the pandemic, at least we knew what the worst could be.”

Tim Rich turned his Independent Cafe into a cafe and market, and says fall this year is better than ever.

“Our numbers are way up this fall,” Rich said. “People are still coming to Bar Harbor, the town is still busy, even without cruise ships which is really amazing. So I think we’re looking at a whole new tourist dynamic that we’re all going to be faced with.”

“The travelers right now are of the little bit older age, and they’re the ones that really have not gotten out and traveled that much in the last eighteen to twenty months,” added Peter Hastings of the Ivy Manor Inn. “So they do have high expectations. And with the staffing shortages around, I think Bar Harbor is doing incredibly well keeping up with the customer service aspect of it. But we’re working hard.”

Early October is a unique time of year in Bar Harbor. It’s only a matter of weeks before businesses either slow down or close altogether, and those who live and work here are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Everyone’s very excited for the leaves to be changing,” Leiser said. “Which means colder weather, and then snow will be flying, and that means you get to put your feet up and make a fire and relax.”

Rich agreed, joking that everyone in town is ready for a nap.

“We’re pretty excited for the end, we’re excited for a long winter break. But we’re really so incredibly grateful for all the people who’ve been coming up here, and who are still coming up here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.