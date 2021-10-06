Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County

Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.(KFYR)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.

Wednesday another day of new cases over 100 and 12 additional deaths reported.

The head of the Maine CDC discussed what he and his colleagues are seeing there.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that what’s happening in not just Penobscot, but Kennebec and Cumberland counties, too, is being driven by the unvaccinated.

He says regardless of what other people do to remain safe - those who haven’t gotten the shots give the virus room to run.

“There’s regions of those counties where there remain pockets of unvaccinated folks, that’s where the virus is spreading,” said Shah. “That’s where folks are getting sick enough to be required to be hospitalized in Bangor or Lewiston or Portland, and sadly that’s where many of the deaths that we’ve seen just in recent days have come from.”

Shah attributes the majority of cases to community transmission.

He says it’s fueled by small, unmasked gatherings among those unvaccinated Mainers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

Latest News

The state’s rate of people getting their first dose of coronavirus vaccine continues to climb.
First dose COVID-19 vaccine numbers rise in Maine
KVCAP
KVCAP holding drive-thru food and fun event Wednesday
Maine State Police and the Maine State Troopers Foundation are teaming up once again in the...
Maine State Police launch “Pink Patch Initiative”
More than 5,000 pounds of lobster meat subject to recall
More than 5,000 pounds of lobster meat subject to recall