Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.

Wednesday another day of new cases over 100 and 12 additional deaths reported.

The head of the Maine CDC discussed what he and his colleagues are seeing there.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that what’s happening in not just Penobscot, but Kennebec and Cumberland counties, too, is being driven by the unvaccinated.

He says regardless of what other people do to remain safe - those who haven’t gotten the shots give the virus room to run.

“There’s regions of those counties where there remain pockets of unvaccinated folks, that’s where the virus is spreading,” said Shah. “That’s where folks are getting sick enough to be required to be hospitalized in Bangor or Lewiston or Portland, and sadly that’s where many of the deaths that we’ve seen just in recent days have come from.”

Shah attributes the majority of cases to community transmission.

He says it’s fueled by small, unmasked gatherings among those unvaccinated Mainers.

