Fundraising shows ‘No’ side leading in Question 1 money race

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) -Supporters of “No” on Question 1, a referendum on Maine’s November ballot have a roughly $15 million fundraising advantage over their opponents.

Question 1 asks Maine voters to either vote “Yes” to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project proposed by Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec, or to vote “No” to allow the project to continue.

The $1 billion, 145-mile corridor, a third of which will involve cutting down trees, would carry Canadian hydroelectric power from Quebec, through Western Maine to Lewiston, mainly for delivery to customers in Massachusetts. It’s expected to deliver 1,200 megawatts of power annually to the New England power grid.

According to fundraising numbers released Tuesday, Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee encouraging a “No” vote, has raised $35.7 million and spent $34. 5 million through September 30.

Its major donors include NECEC Transmission LLC ($19.4 million) and Avangrid, CMP’s parent company ($8.7 million.)

Also urging a “No” vote is the group Hydro-Quebec Maine Partnership, the political action committee for Hydro-Quebec. It has raised $14.8 million and spent $14.7 million.

Opponents of the project include the PAC Mainers for Local Power which sees many of its largest donors coming from out-of-state energy companies.

The PAC has raised, $14.9 million and spent $12.7 million. NextEra Energy, based in Florida, gave $13.5 million. Calpine Corp. and Vistra Energy Corp., both based in Texas, gave $689,000 and $426,000 respectively. All three own fossil-fuel-burning plants in Maine.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

