Advertisement

Fundraising shows ‘No’ side leading in Question 1 money race

Monday, May 27, 2019 photo shows a view from Coburn Mountain near Jackman, Maine, where Central...
Monday, May 27, 2019 photo shows a view from Coburn Mountain near Jackman, Maine, where Central Maine Power's controversial hydropower transmission corridor would be cut. It would extend 53 miles from the Canadian border into Maine's north woods. CMP would clear a 150-foot swath of land. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) -Supporters of “No” on Question 1, a referendum on Maine’s November ballot have a roughly $15 million fundraising advantage over their opponents.

Question 1 asks Maine voters to either vote “Yes” to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project proposed by Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec, or to vote “No” to allow the project to continue.

The $1 billion, 145-mile corridor, a third of which will involve cutting down trees, would carry Canadian hydroelectric power from Quebec, through Western Maine to Lewiston, mainly for delivery to customers in Massachusetts. It’s expected to deliver 1,200 megawatts of power annually to the New England power grid.

According to fundraising numbers released Tuesday, Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee encouraging a “No” vote, has raised $35.7 million and spent $34. 5 million through September 30.

Its major donors include NECEC Transmission LLC ($19.4 million) and Avangrid, CMP’s parent company ($8.7 million.)

Also urging a “No” vote is the group Hydro-Quebec Maine Partnership, the political action committee for Hydro-Quebec. It has raised $14.8 million and spent $14.7 million.

Opponents of the project include the PAC Mainers for Local Power which sees many of its largest donors coming from out-of-state energy companies.

The PAC has raised, $14.9 million and spent $12.7 million. NextEra Energy, based in Florida, gave $13.5 million. Calpine Corp. and Vistra Energy Corp., both based in Texas, gave $689,000 and $426,000 respectively. All three own fossil-fuel-burning plants in Maine.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

The plan features a new ice arena.
Waterville considers $1.9 million parks and recreation plan
The change lets marijuana retailers closer to safe zones.
Waterville changes marijuana ordinance to accommodate business owner
Gerald Talbot was the first Black legislator in Maine.
Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
A gavel.
Seal Cove Man pleads guilty to child pornography