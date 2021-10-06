Advertisement

First dose COVID-19 vaccine numbers rise in Maine

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state’s rate of people getting their first dose of coronavirus vaccine continues to climb.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that on average Maine is giving out 827 first doses of the vaccine each day this week.

Those numbers have doubled over the last 2 weeks.

State health officials feel that this shows they are getting through to the vaccine hesitant..

Offering this example of what those deciding to get the shot are reporting.

“They said in effect, well, you know, I wanted to wait just to make sure everything was okay and saw that there have been billions of doses administered around the world and literally billions of people have gotten it seems like it’s keeping people alive,” explained Shah. “That was one strand, the other which is something I read in the paper, but another individual who was a health care worker noted that it was a condition of her employment.”

While the state’s deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated is October 1st, enforcement doesn’t begin until October 29th.

