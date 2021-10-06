Advertisement

Dr. Jarvis urges people to minimize need for emergency room, hospital visits

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As hospitals deal with more patients with the coronavirus, that’s putting pressure on healthcare workers to take care of other people who come in.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health is encouraging people to limit their need to go to urgent cares and emergency rooms.

While he could not provide specific details about wait times for non-life threatening emergencies, he says the increased demand this time of year can be challenging.

Jarvis says while hospitalizations are trending downward, emergency departments are busy across the state.

He says right now people should be doing what they can to limit respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu.

”Just our overall demand has increased and that taxes our system so what that means is, you need to do things to protect yourself to prevent your needs of coming to our emergency departments, or our hospitals or walk-in care, or even out doctor’s offices,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis reminds people to get vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 as soon as they can.

