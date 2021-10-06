Dr. Jarvis says COVID-19 vaccine would show long-term impacts within 8 weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Any long-term effects of a vaccine would typically be detected within eight weeks of it being administered.

That’s according to Dr. James Jarvis as many people express concern over the long term impact of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jarvis says it’s now been a full year since many people received the initial doses of the vaccine.

He says we have 100 years of vaccine history on our side.

”We’ve already passed not only that eight week mark but we’ve now passed the eight month mark and the one year mark for some individuals, so we have pretty good data to say, this is not going to be a long term issue and a long term problem. Some of these vaccines were given out well over a year ago in the original study groups and those people continue to be monitored. In fact, that’s the group that we look at to see whether or not the vaccine efficacy wanes over time,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says they’ve also heard concerns about pregnant women getting vaccinated.

The CDC is strongly recommending all pregnant people get the vaccine.

Jarvis says they now have data to show that vaccinated moms can pass along COVID-19 antibodies to unborn babies.

