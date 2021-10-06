Advertisement

Dr. Jarvis says COVID-19 vaccine would show long-term impacts within 8 weeks

He says we have 100 years of vaccine history on our side.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Any long-term effects of a vaccine would typically be detected within eight weeks of it being administered.

That’s according to Dr. James Jarvis as many people express concern over the long term impact of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jarvis says it’s now been a full year since many people received the initial doses of the vaccine.

He says we have 100 years of vaccine history on our side.

”We’ve already passed not only that eight week mark but we’ve now passed the eight month mark and the one year mark for some individuals, so we have pretty good data to say, this is not going to be a long term issue and a long term problem. Some of these vaccines were given out well over a year ago in the original study groups and those people continue to be monitored. In fact, that’s the group that we look at to see whether or not the vaccine efficacy wanes over time,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says they’ve also heard concerns about pregnant women getting vaccinated.

The CDC is strongly recommending all pregnant people get the vaccine.

Jarvis says they now have data to show that vaccinated moms can pass along COVID-19 antibodies to unborn babies.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

Latest News

Dr. Jarvis urges people to minimize need for emergency room, hospital visits
The state’s rate of people getting their first dose of coronavirus vaccine continues to climb.
First dose COVID-19 vaccine numbers rise in Maine
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
29 more Mainers have died with coronavirus.
Maine CDC says review of vital records show 29 more COVID-19 related deaths