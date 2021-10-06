Brunswick High School football season canceled after hazing investigation, injuries

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) — After a hazing investigation that led to the removal of players, as well as injuries, the Brunswick High School football season has been canceled.

Brunswick School Department Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced the decision on Wednesday.

Potenziano also said that head coach Dan Cooper was no longer associated with the team.

The school department, as well as Brunswick police, have been investigating reported hazing and harassment during a team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in August.

Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau were placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave from their coaching responsibilities last month.

Potenziano did not provide an update Wednesday on Nadeau’s status with the team.

Last week, Potenziano said that some students had been removed from the team as a result of the investigation but declined to say how many.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Potenziano said the number of ineligible or injured players led to the cancellation of the final three games of the football season.

“We understand that this decision will likely come as a blow to many of our student-athletes and their families, and we regret the circumstances that forced us into having to make this difficult decision. However, we must be guided by what is best for the safety and well-being of our students and the administration, and I believe that this is the right decision,” said in a statement.

Potenziano said they are evaluating how remaining eligible players might be able to hold some practices, intra-squad scrimmages or time in the weight room.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.