Brunswick football season ends after hazing investigation update

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Brunswick’s football season is over after an update to a hazing investigation.

Hazing investigation update (WABI)

Superintendent Phillip Potenziano’s announcement informed parents, staff, and students that head coach Daniel Cooper is no longer affiliated with the athletic department. Also, with players have been removed from the team and the number of ineligible or injured players, the school administration has concluded that the Dragons can’t safely field a team to continue with the remaining three games of the season.

Potenziano added that he believes this is the right decision based on “what is best for the safety and well-being” of Brunswick students and the administration.

The administration is considering plans to hold some practices, light intrasquad scrimmages, or provide weight room availability moving forward. Planning is set to take place over the coming days.

The investigation update can be found at https://www.brunswicksd.org/o/brunswick-school-department/article/554387

