Advertisement

Brunswick football season ends after hazing investigation update

Schedule had three games remaining.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Brunswick’s football season is over after an update to a hazing investigation.

Hazing investigation update
Hazing investigation update(WABI)

Superintendent Phillip Potenziano’s announcement informed parents, staff, and students that head coach Daniel Cooper is no longer affiliated with the athletic department. Also, with players have been removed from the team and the number of ineligible or injured players, the school administration has concluded that the Dragons can’t safely field a team to continue with the remaining three games of the season.

Potenziano added that he believes this is the right decision based on “what is best for the safety and well-being” of Brunswick students and the administration.

The administration is considering plans to hold some practices, light intrasquad scrimmages, or provide weight room availability moving forward. Planning is set to take place over the coming days.

The investigation update can be found at https://www.brunswicksd.org/o/brunswick-school-department/article/554387

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation

Latest News

Race is set for Monday
Maine runners preparing for Boston Marathon
She broke a record that stood since 2003.
Bucksport’s Ella Hosford breaks school scoring record
The coach says Barr seems to be a more common name in the East than the Midwest.
Maine men’s hockey coach and TV5 sports director share same name
Black Bears to face Top 20 Mavericks
Maine men’s hockey traveling to Omaha