Bangor Symphony Orchestra holding in-person concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is officially back to in-person performances.

They’ve been performing virtually for the last year and a half.

Their first concert with an audience, again, is this Sunday the 10th at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

The symphony orchestra will be performing music of Aaron Copland, Benjamin Britten.

There will also be a world premier by Reinaldo Moya with pianist Joyce Yang.

Director Lucas Richman says they can’t wait to have an audience back in person.

”It’s kind of a visceral feeling to be able to do this again and make music together. It touches emotions that we just can’t reach if we’re not doing this together,” Richman said.

Masks are required at the concerts as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information you can visit bangorsymphony.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.