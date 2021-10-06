Advertisement

Bangor store gets 65 million-year-old dinosaur egg

The dinosaur egg made it's way to the Rock and Art shop this week.
Dinosaur Egg
Dinosaur Egg(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A shop in downtown Bangor is now home to a pretty ancient piece of history.

The dinosaur egg made it’s way to the Rock and Art shop this week.

It’s no spring chicken - owner Amanda Sohns tells us it’s 65 million years old.

It’s made it this long so they don’t think it’s going to hatch any time soon.

Sohns says the egg is from Mongolia and is part of an older collection.

”I’m not going to be able to tell you exactly what species it is, but you can actually kind of even see the shell if you get in close, you’ll actually see the shell an the crackling of it like the normal egg would do,” Sohns said.

Sohns says she isn’t sure if they will sell it or keep it for their collection.

The Rock and Art Shop has a variety of fossils and pieces of natural history.

She says part of the reason she opened her store was to create the experience to see something like this egg right here in Bangor.

