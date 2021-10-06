Advertisement

Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot

Gerald Talbot was the first Black legislator in Maine.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Second Street Park will soon be known by a new name - one that honors a local activist.

The Government Operations Committee voted unanimously Monday to name the park after Bangor native Gerald Talbot, the first Black legislator in Maine.

Talbot grew up in the neighborhood around Second Street Park and is celebrating his 90th birthday this month.

His work as a legislator and civil rights advocate reached all across the state.

Part of the criteria for renaming a Bangor park is that the current name reflects negatively upon the property.

Officials say this is a chance to change Second Street Park’s image.

”It’s a good opportunity to perhaps rebrand the park a little bit, in honor of certainly the significant civil rights work that he did both locally, at the state level and the national levels,” said Tracy Willette, Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation. “It’s a good way for us to recognize those efforts that he’s made throughout his life so far, and what better occasion on his 90th birthday for us to try and do that.”

The proposal will now move to City Council where it will be voted on at their next meeting.

Plans for the rededication will be decided after discussion with the Talbot family.

