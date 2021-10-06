Another Beautiful Fall Day For Thursday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - That same high pressure that has been sitting to our north has now nestled into parts of New England. This will continue to bring us clear skies this evening. Lows will be warmer than prior nights will most locations dropping down into the 40s. Areas of patchy dense fog will once again be likely & will favor the valleys.

Clear skies will continue for Thursday as that high pressure system does not budge. Highs will once again be heading for the upper 60s & low 70s and will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. A few high clouds will be possible into the afternoon and skies will remain mostly clear into the evening. Again, expect areas of fog to develop overnight.

A back door cold front will start to move into the northern half of the state of Friday. This will keep highs to the north very seasonable. South of the front another mild day with highs in the 60s & 70s and mostly sunny skies. The front will push to our south into early Saturday meaning the entire region will see our highs returning to normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be more clouds around Saturday & Sunday. The good news is, high pressure looks to follow in behind the front. This will help keep our highs near normal.

By early next week, a few isolated showers will not be out of the question, although most locations look to remain dry. Highs will also be climbing, returning into the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows will stay in the 40s with a light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with a mild day on the way. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s & low 60s across the north with 60s & 70s farther south.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs reaching the 50s & low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated shower potential. Highs will be returning into the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.