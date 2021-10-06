Advertisement

4 Maine counties still below two-thirds fully vaccinated

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - About three quarters of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, but four counties in the state remain below two thirds.

Data provided by the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills say Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Somerset counties remain below that threshold.

Somerset County has the lowest percentage in the state at a little less than 61%.

The state’s immunization rates reflect a divide between urban and rural parts of Maine.

