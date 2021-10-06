300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths

Maine (WABI) -300 new coronavirus cases in Maine and 9 new deaths. These numbers reflect data gathered by the Maine CDC since Tuesday.

Three of those deaths are from Penobscot, another three are from Somerset and one each from Cumberland, Franklin, and Piscatiquis counties.

Penobscot County has 49 additional cases, Kennebec recording 47.

21 in Hancock County, 6 in Washington County and Waldo is recording 0 new cases.

65.53% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

5,275 vaccination doses were administered since Tuesday. Of those, 3,343 were booster shots.

Last report, 192 people were hospitalized with the virus, the first time in several weeks that number has been under 200.

54 are in critical care and 20 are on a ventilator.

