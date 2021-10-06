Advertisement

300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths

This data represents information collected by the Maine CDC since Tuesday
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) -300 new coronavirus cases in Maine and 9 new deaths. These numbers reflect data gathered by the Maine CDC since Tuesday.

Three of those deaths are from Penobscot, another three are from Somerset and one each from Cumberland, Franklin, and Piscatiquis counties.

Penobscot County has 49 additional cases, Kennebec recording 47.

21 in Hancock County, 6 in Washington County and Waldo is recording 0 new cases.

65.53% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

5,275 vaccination doses were administered since Tuesday. Of those, 3,343 were booster shots.

Last report, 192 people were hospitalized with the virus, the first time in several weeks that number has been under 200.

54 are in critical care and 20 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or...
Buckfield shooting prompts investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail managing new COVID-19 outbreak
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center