Portland ranked among top 10 safest in America by WalletHub

According to WalletHub Portland was ranked the sixth safest city in the country.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The financial website WalletHub has released its annual rankings of the safest cities in America, and one Maine community made the top 10.

WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across the country using 44 indicators for safety, including assaults per capita, the unemployment rate and road quality.

Portland was ranked the sixth safest city in the country, according to WalletHub.

Other New England cities that made the top 10 were Burlington, Vermont, at No. 9, Warwick, Rhode Island, at No. 7, Nashua, New Hampshire, at No. 3 and South Burlington, Vermont, at No. 2.

WalletHub said Columbia, Maryland, was the safest city in the country.

Lewiston, the only other Maine city included in the rankings, came in at No. 42.

