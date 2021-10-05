Piper Mountain Christmas Trees preparing for holiday season

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - For most people October is about picking out the perfect pumpkin, but for Piper Mountain Christmas Trees it’s Christmas all year long.

“A lot of preparation in advance and thinking when I look at my trees, they look great this year but what are they going to look like next year if they don’t get sold,” said owner Mac McCullen.

McCullen and his crew spend the entire year mowing, trimming and prepping about 30,000 Balsam Fir Trees.

After the trees go dormant in July, each one is hand sheered with a wedding cake knife and pruners to help them get their shape.

“The trees grow about 12 to 18 inches a year. The new growth really takes off and the trees look pretty shaggy, just like we do, but the trees every year get a nice haircut,” McCullen said.

McCullen says the trees typically grow for seven to 10 years before they make the cut for someone’s living room.

Right now he’s keeping an eye on soil acidity and rainfall totals heading into the season.

“It’s very important for the color and the vitality of the trees. It also makes the grass grow so there’s a lot more mowing on a year where we have a lot of rain so we mowed a lot this year,” McMullen said.

McCullen says the whole operation wouldn’t be possible without the help he gets from his neighbors and community.

He says seeing the same families come back each year during the holidays makes it all worth it.

“It’s great. Most organizations that run business, their customers come because they have to. Ours come because they want to. They want a Christmas tree, they want to share that family experience,” McCullen said.

This year Piper Mountain Christmas Trees will open the weekend before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

