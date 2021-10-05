Penobscot County Jail managing new COVID-19 outbreak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Jail is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheriff Troy Morton says nearly two dozen people have contracted the virus in the last week. He told County Commissioners Tuesday 12 inmates have tested positive along with 11 staff members.

Five more staff members are not at work because they had close contact with someone who is sick.

Morton says of the cases they are dealing with right now, about half of the people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. One person has also had a booster shot.

The jail had outbreaks in March and April, too.

The Maine CDC is investigating.

