‘Penobscot Community Cares’ urges County Commissioners to use federal aid for chronic community issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A growing number of organizations in Penobscot County are calling for greater attention to what they say are “chronic, worsening problems” in the county’s communities. They are also advocating for more allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to community-based solutions

“Penobscot Community Cares” is a collaborative effort involving more than 35 organizations. Members from some of those organizations spoke during Tuesdays meeting of the Penobscot County Commissioners.

They’re asking officials to devote federal relief funds to address addiction, homelessness, and a lack of mental health treatment.

”Dollars matter,” said Maine Mental Health Connections Executive Director Sean Faircloth. “And when people make choices with dollars they’re saying what their priorities are. Budgets are sort of a moral decision, if you will. So finally, here’s some federal money that’s saying, ‘you can use this money, and you’ve got some flexibility both with the county and the city,’ and to me it’s the right thing to do because it’s the crisis we’re facing.”

