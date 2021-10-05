Nice stretch of weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has settled over the region and will remain through Thursday. Near to slightly above average temperatures are expected today as a few clouds this morning give way to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. Clear skies overnight mean that some areas, particularly across northern Maine, could see lows drop into the 30s. This could lead to patchy frost development. Areas of fog may also develop overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s inland. Patchy fog and frost may develop both nights as well.

A cold front will move through the region from north to south on Friday. Conditions should remain dry, but temperatures will be dependent on the timing of the front. Areas ahead of the front could see another mild day if the front is slow-moving.

High pressure will settle back into behind the front for a cooler Saturday.

TODAY: A few clouds in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 60-68°. Calm wind.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog, otherwise clear. Low in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. Patchy frost. Light northwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 64-72°. Light northwest wind.

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s, Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

