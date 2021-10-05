Maine men’s hockey traveling to Omaha

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear men’s hockey is on its way to Omaha to take on a Top 20 UNO Mavericks team on Friday and Saturday nights.

Black Bears to face Top 20 Mavericks (WABI)

Head coach Ben Barr said it’s taking time to pick up new systems, and UMaine needs to avoid costly mistakes.

“Omaha is a really good team so we’ll have to be structurally really good and not beat ourselves. We beat ourselves in a lot of ways in the exhibition. There’s some thinking going on in our team. Guys are trying to learn new things. We just have to get a little better every week in order to give ourselves a chance to beat good teams,” said Barr.

Puck drops for both games are slated for 8:07 p.m.

