Maine men’s hockey traveling to Omaha

Black Bears facing the Mavericks, who are ranked in the Top 20
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear men’s hockey is on its way to Omaha to take on a Top 20 UNO Mavericks team on Friday and Saturday nights.

Head coach Ben Barr said it’s taking time to pick up new systems, and UMaine needs to avoid costly mistakes.

“Omaha is a really good team so we’ll have to be structurally really good and not beat ourselves. We beat ourselves in a lot of ways in the exhibition. There’s some thinking going on in our team. Guys are trying to learn new things. We just have to get a little better every week in order to give ourselves a chance to beat good teams,” said Barr.

Puck drops for both games are slated for 8:07 p.m.

