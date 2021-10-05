Advertisement

Maine men’s hockey coach and TV5 sports director share same name

Coach says the last name seems more common in the East than in the Midwest
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - what are the odds of a local hockey coach and sportscaster sharing the same name? The coach says Barr seems to be a more common name in the East than in the Midwest.

“I never thought I would meet another Ben Barr and they would live in the same town I do, so it’s crazy,” said Barr.

Coach Barr and the Black Bears are traveling to Omaha, Neb. for a weekend series with the UNO Mavericks.

