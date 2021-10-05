Maine men’s hockey coach and TV5 sports director share same name
Coach says the last name seems more common in the East than in the Midwest
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - what are the odds of a local hockey coach and sportscaster sharing the same name? The coach says Barr seems to be a more common name in the East than in the Midwest.
“I never thought I would meet another Ben Barr and they would live in the same town I do, so it’s crazy,” said Barr.
Coach Barr and the Black Bears are traveling to Omaha, Neb. for a weekend series with the UNO Mavericks.
