Flights to resume Wednesday after paving at Bangor airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Runway work has shut down flights at Bangor International Airport to start the work week.

Airport Director Tony Caruso tells TV5 that they have paving crews in to patch up some runway deformations.

This is the first closure of the runways for non weather related reasons in nearly 20 years.

Flights are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

