Eastern Maine Community College’s president steps down, interim president announced

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Lisa Larson is stepping down as president of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

She is leaving to lead the Community College Growth Engine Fund Initiative at Education Design Lab, a non-profit organization based in Washington D.C.

Her last day is October 23rd.

Dr. Wayne Burton will serve as interim president for the rest of the academic year.

Burton, a Bowdoin College graduate, was president of North Shore Community college in Danvers, Massachusetts for 13 years before retiring in 2013.

