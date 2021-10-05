Eastern Maine Community College’s president steps down, interim president announced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Lisa Larson is stepping down as president of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

She is leaving to lead the Community College Growth Engine Fund Initiative at Education Design Lab, a non-profit organization based in Washington D.C.

Her last day is October 23rd.

Dr. Wayne Burton will serve as interim president for the rest of the academic year.

Burton, a Bowdoin College graduate, was president of North Shore Community college in Danvers, Massachusetts for 13 years before retiring in 2013.

