Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility
Maine CDC confirms 22 new cases at Bangor facility(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed 22 new COVID cases at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

The most recent reported case was on September 23rd.

The Maine CDC is now conducting an open outbreak investigation until Friday, October 8th if no new cases are confirmed.

The Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor that specializes in severe and persistent mental illness in older patients.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
Trial moved to Waldo Co. for Down East triple murder suspect

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
904 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations...
5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate
UMaine School of Nursing
UMaine celebrates nursing students past and present with pizza party