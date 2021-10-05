COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has confirmed 22 new COVID cases at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

The most recent reported case was on September 23rd.

The Maine CDC is now conducting an open outbreak investigation until Friday, October 8th if no new cases are confirmed.

The Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor that specializes in severe and persistent mental illness in older patients.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.