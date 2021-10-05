Clear Skies Tonight. Sunny & Mild Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains continues to slowly move southwards. This high will keep us under mostly clear skies right through Friday. Lows tonight will not be as cold as what they were last night, but still some spots close to freezing towards the north. Most will drop into the upper 30s & low 40s.

High pressure centers on the region by Wednesday, along with an upper level ridge. The pair will help to bring us lots of sunshine & dry conditions. It will also help to warm our highs. Most areas will be heading for the upper 60s to low 70s not just for Wednesday, but for Thursday & Friday as well.

A cold front start to move into the northern half of the state of Friday. This will keep highs to the north very seasonable. South of the front another mild day with highs in the 60s & 70s and mostly sunny skies. The front will push to our south into early Saturday meaning the entire region will see our highs returning to normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be more clouds around Saturday & Sunday. The good news is, high pressure looks to follow in behind the front. This will help keep our highs near normal & will keep us dry into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from near freezing across the north to the low 40s closer to the coast. Winds will be light & variable.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of patchy AM fog. Rest of the day will have sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Widespread morning fog. Mostly sunny skies with a mild day on the way. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s & low 60s across the north with 60s & 70s farther south.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs reaching the 50s & low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

