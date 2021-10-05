Bucksport’s Ella Hosford breaks school scoring record

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Golden Bucks junior Ella Hosford came into Tuesday’s match with Shead just three goals away from breaking the school scoring record.

She broke a record that stood since 2003. (WABI)

She set the new record with her 64th career goal in the first half of Bucksport’s 13-1 win over the Tigers. She’s now up to 66.

“I play year round, so that helps. All my teammates know how to play the game too. They do so well in their positions so that I can succeed in my position,” said Hosford.

Elissa Gordon set the previous mark of 63 goals back in 2003, and Hosford is only in her junior season.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.