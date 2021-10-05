Advertisement

Buckfield shooting prompts investigation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buckfield, Maine (WMTW) -The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bryant Road Monday evening.

A portion of Route 117 was closed to traffic on Monday night, but has since been reopened.

Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or the severity of their injuries.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a...
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
Shifts in the spread of the coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant have changed goals for herd...
Head of Maine CDC says Delta variant changes herd immunity goals
A 12 year old girl from Corinth has spent the past month recovering from a major health scare.
Corinth girl welcomed home with parade after major health scare
710 of doses administered were booster shots.
More than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Nice stretch of weather
EMCC announces interim president
Eastern Maine Community College’s president steps down, interim president announced
Darcie McElwee
Nomination of Darcie Mcelwee to become the new U.S. Attorney for Maine advances in Senate
Maine National Guard members deploy to southern border
Maine National Guard soldiers deploy to southern border