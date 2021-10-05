Buckfield shooting prompts investigation

Buckfield, Maine (WMTW) -The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bryant Road Monday evening.

A portion of Route 117 was closed to traffic on Monday night, but has since been reopened.

Emergency dispatchers say someone was shot but could not provide information on the victim or the severity of their injuries.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

